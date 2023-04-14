The defendants were in court for drug driving and driving with no insurance.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.

CONOR CARTER, 30, of Laugharne Close in Pembroke, has been banned from driving for 18 months after being driving high on cocaine.

Carter stopped when driving an Audi A3 on Laugharne Close on December 19.

He had 800 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood (µg/L). The limit is 50µg/L.

Carter was also to have 65µg/L of cocaine in his blood, where the legal limit is 10µg/L.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

As well as the 18 month driving disqualification, he was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAVID LIAM CLARK, 34, of Milford Marina in Milford Haven, was caught driving with no insurance.

Clark drove a Volkswagen Golf on Steynon Road in the town on June 18.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

He was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge.

Clark had six points added to his licence, and was banned from driving for six months due to accumulating too many points.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court - April 6, 2022

CHELSEA MCLAREN, 28, of Old Mart Ground in Narberth, was caught driving high on cannabis.

McLaren was stopped on St James Street in Narberth on December 22.

She was found to have had 5 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre of blood (µg/L). The legal limit is 2µg/L.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

McLaren was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, 33, of Goat Street in Haverfordwest, admitted driving with no insurance.

Smith was driving a Hyundai I30 on Prospect Place in Pembroke Dock on December 3.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 6, Smith pleaded guilty and was fined £80.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge, and was handed six penalty points.