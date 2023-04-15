Canine Critics has launched its sixth annual competition to find the top dog for to be a critic for dog-friendly holidays.

The pawsome role would see the lucky pooch and its human companion travel across the UK on dog-friendly holidays, reviewing their experiences.

Tens of thousands of entries are received each year for the position, which will see the winner go on £4,000 worth of cottage breaks and a prize bundle.

Judges for the competition include Scrumbles pet food company founders Aneisha and Jack, 2022 winners Darcy and Darla and Ali Taylor, Battersea’s head of canine behaviour who starred on Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

Ali said: “I’m delighted to be invited back on the Canine Critics judging panel for another year with Canine Cottages. At Battersea, we are proud to be there for every dog and cat, taking them in and caring for them regardless of their age, breed or medical condition and without judgement. It is great to see that Canine Cottages is similarly dedicated to welcoming all dogs, no matter what breed, to their dog-friendly cottages. I’m looking forward to seeing the Canine Critics applicants for 2023 and helping to select some lucky dogs to help to review these dog-friendly holidays around the UK.”

In 2023, there will be more than just the overall winner, with two runners-up and five other dogs receiving prizes of £1,000 each towards a cottage break.

Emma Crow, head of customer marketing for Canine Cottages, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of Canine Critics for its sixth year! We always look forward to digging our paws into all the fabulous entries showcasing amazing dogs around the UK.

“Choosing the winner from thousands of entries is a tough job. That’s why we have a pack of experts on our judging panel, each looking for something different in our applicants. This year, we’re not just choosing one top dog, but also two runners-up who will be wagging their tails with pride, and five randomly selected winners who will be howling with happiness.

“Good luck to all the applicants; we can't wait to hear all about your pups and their incredible stories.”

Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website and you do not need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply. Previous applicants may also enter.