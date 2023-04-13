Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating following a number of reports of criminal damage to vehicles on Lewis Street, Presely View and High Street.

The alleged incidents took place between 6pm on Wednesday, April 12 and 7am on Thursday, April 13.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Anyone deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The police reference numbers are: DPP/6481/12/04/2023/02/C and DPP/6482/12/04/2023/02/C.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.