Households using heating oil, LPG, biomass and other alternative fuels will receive £200 in energy bills support.

Grant Schapps, energy secretary, has increased the amount of time applicants can evidence their purchase of alternative fuels, with purchases now valid from June 2022 rather than September 2022.

The move allows for those who bulk bought fuel ahead of winter can receive the £200 support.

Anyone who uses alternative fuel can now apply using receipts from June 2022 to May 2023.

The majority of households using alternative fuel will have already received their payments automatically but a small number of people will have to apply.

Mr Schapps said: “We have already stepping in and paid half of a typical household energy bill but we also always want to make sure support gets to those who need it.

“That’s why today we’re again stepping in to make sure those households using heating oil, LPG, biomass and more, can submit receipts for fuel purchases as far back as June 2022, because we recognise many households will have bought ahead of winter.”

Amanda Solloway, minister for energy consumers and affordability, said: “We will always stand by consumers and families who have been hit by the impact of Putin’s illegal war on Ukraine.

“Today we have gone one step further in extending our support to users of heating oil, LPG, biomass and more, to make sure all those in need of assistance with bills are able to access it.

“Most will have got this automatically, but for those needing to apply - if you haven’t done so already, I urge you to put in your application to get the £200 support you’re entitled to.”

There are a number of other schemes to combat the cost-of-living crisis, including:

The non-domestic alternative fuel payment scheme for businesses.

The energy bills support scheme for households support with winter energy bills.

The energy support scheme alternative funding for households using a non-domestic energy supply and were not eligible for the energy bills support scheme.

To find out more about the schemes, visit www.gov.uk