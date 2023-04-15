The Port of Milford Haven was visited by David TC Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales.

The Celtic Freeport bid which encompasses the ports at Milford Haven and Port Talbot was chosen by the Welsh and UK Governments along with Anglesey Freeport, as Wales’ first freeports, which will help create tens of thousands of jobs in the green industries.

The Celtic Freeport alone will provide more than 16,000 new jobs and around £5.5 billion of new investment. It spans clean energy developments such as floating offshore wind and sustainable fuels, new training and innovation facilities, heavy engineering and the steel industry.

The visit also came as the UK Government launched its new energy security plan.

Mr Davies said: ““The UK Government has long been committed to creating a freeport in Wales so it was fantastic to announce the creation of two and then to visit Milford Haven to hear about the plans the Celtic Freeport has for local jobs, investment and the development of green industries.

“The Freeports programme is already benefitting businesses and levelling up communities elsewhere in the UK and I look forward to seeing greater prosperity delivered for Wales as a result of Celtic Freeport’s successful bid.”

Tom Sawyer, Port of Milford Haven’s chief executive, said: “This is a milestone moment for everyone involved in the Celtic Freeport bid and I’m delighted that the Secretary of State for Wales chose to come and see the work already underway at Pembroke Port and take in the scale of our operations here.

“It’s clear the UK and Welsh governments appreciate the magnitude of opportunity that ourselves and Port Talbot have to offer to create a path for a green and more secure energy future and we look forward to working with our partners to deliver the objectives set out in our Celtic Freeport bid”.

On the visit, Mr Davies spent time with representatives from the port, Pembrokeshire County Council and organisations from around the Haven, allowing him to see first-hand the role the port plays and will play in energy resilience and security.

He also viewed the development of Pembroke Port and Mainstay Marine Solutions.