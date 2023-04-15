The Pembrokeshire coast has been named in the top 50 most beautiful places in the UK by Big 7 Travel.
The picturesque Pembrokeshire coastline was named the fifth most beautiful place in the UK behind only Bath, The Lake District, Snowdonia National Park and Isle of Sky.
Big 7 Travel website said the UK was "loaded" with some "breathtaking" locations and offered something for everyone.
Big 7 Travel added: "Whether you live in the United Kingdom and seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.
"England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all boast their own unique culture making the region all the more exciting to visit."
The 50 most beautiful places in the UK
50. Port Sunlight, the Wirral – England
49. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland
48. Cheddar Gorge – England
47. Belfast – Northern Ireland
46. Isle of Muck – Scotland
45. Dolgellau, Snowdonia National Park – Wales
44. Eilean Donan – Scotland
43. Oxford – England
42. Glen Nevis – Scotland
41. St. Michael’s Mount – England
40. The Orkney Islands – Scotland
39. Isle of Mull and Iona – Scotland
37. The Isles of Scilly – England
36. Brighton – England
35. Stratford upon Avon – England
34. Loch Ness – Scotland
33. Isle of Staffa – Scotland
32. The Shambles, York – England
31. Bamburgh Castle – England
30. Shaftesbury – England
29. Tintern Abbey – Wales
28. Chalcot Crescent, London – England
27. Kynance Cove – England
26. Clovelly Village, Devon – England
25. Eoligarry Beach, Isle of Barra – Scotland
24. Dunnottar Castle – Scotland
23. High Force Waterfalls – England
22. Kinbane Castle – Northern Ireland
21. Glenfinnan Viaduct – Scotland
20. Tollymore Forest Park – Northern Ireland
19. Gower Peninsula – Wales
18. The Shetland Islands – Scotland
17. Dean Village – Scotland
16. White Cliffs of Dover – England
15. Giant’s Causeway – Northern Ireland
14. Conwy Castle – Wales
13. Durdle Door, Dorset – England
12. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs – Scotland
11. Minack Theatre, Cornwall – England
10. Devil’s Pulpit, Finnich Glen – Scotland
9. Three Cliffs Bay – Wales
8. Castle Combe, the Cotswolds – England
7. Edinburgh – Scotland
6. Cambridge – England
5. Pembrokeshire Coast – Wales
4. Bath – England
3. The Lake District – England
2. Snowdonia National Park – Wales
1. Isle of Skye – Scotland
The most beautiful places in Pembrokeshire
Pembrokeshire Coast (5)
🌅 Sunset at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park ….@ItsYourWales @WalesCoastPath @visitwales @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @uknationalparks #Sunset #Pembrokeshire #March2023 pic.twitter.com/B7JmAP9A8T— Pembrokeshire Coast & Wildlife (@W4LES) March 2, 2023
Big 7 Travel said: "There are few places in the UK more spellbinding than the Pembrokeshire Coast.
"The craggy and dramatic coastal region is full of conservation areas that promise unspoilt, uncrowded beauty.
"Adventure-seekers will love the excellent mountain biking, surfing, sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding here, while those seeking relaxation can find it on the 70+ beaches. You can even take the exploring to the sea and spot whales and dolphins in the wild."
