The picturesque Pembrokeshire coastline was named the fifth most beautiful place in the UK behind only Bath, The Lake District, Snowdonia National Park and Isle of Sky.

Big 7 Travel website said the UK was "loaded" with some "breathtaking" locations and offered something for everyone.

Big 7 Travel added: "Whether you live in the United Kingdom and seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.

"England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all boast their own unique culture making the region all the more exciting to visit."

Big 7 Travel described the Pembrokeshire coast as 'spellbinding' (Image: Getty Images)

The 50 most beautiful places in the UK

50. Port Sunlight, the Wirral – England

49. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland

48. Cheddar Gorge – England

47. Belfast – Northern Ireland

46. Isle of Muck – Scotland

45. Dolgellau, Snowdonia National Park – Wales

44. Eilean Donan – Scotland

43. Oxford – England

42. Glen Nevis – Scotland

41. St. Michael’s Mount – England

40. The Orkney Islands – Scotland

39. Isle of Mull and Iona – Scotland

37. The Isles of Scilly – England

36. Brighton – England

35. Stratford upon Avon – England

34. Loch Ness – Scotland

33. Isle of Staffa – Scotland

32. The Shambles, York – England

31. Bamburgh Castle – England

30. Shaftesbury – England

29. Tintern Abbey – Wales

28. Chalcot Crescent, London – England

27. Kynance Cove – England

26. Clovelly Village, Devon – England

25. Eoligarry Beach, Isle of Barra – Scotland

24. Dunnottar Castle – Scotland

23. High Force Waterfalls – England

22. Kinbane Castle – Northern Ireland

21. Glenfinnan Viaduct – Scotland

20. Tollymore Forest Park – Northern Ireland

19. Gower Peninsula – Wales

18. The Shetland Islands – Scotland

17. Dean Village – Scotland

16. White Cliffs of Dover – England

15. Giant’s Causeway – Northern Ireland

14. Conwy Castle – Wales

13. Durdle Door, Dorset – England

12. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs – Scotland

11. Minack Theatre, Cornwall – England

10. Devil’s Pulpit, Finnich Glen – Scotland

9. Three Cliffs Bay – Wales

8. Castle Combe, the Cotswolds – England

7. Edinburgh – Scotland

6. Cambridge – England

5. Pembrokeshire Coast – Wales

4. Bath – England

3. The Lake District – England

2. Snowdonia National Park – Wales

1. Isle of Skye – Scotland

The most beautiful places in Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire Coast (5)

Big 7 Travel said: "There are few places in the UK more spellbinding than the Pembrokeshire Coast.

"The craggy and dramatic coastal region is full of conservation areas that promise unspoilt, uncrowded beauty.

"Adventure-seekers will love the excellent mountain biking, surfing, sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding here, while those seeking relaxation can find it on the 70+ beaches. You can even take the exploring to the sea and spot whales and dolphins in the wild."