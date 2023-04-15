To place any family notices click here.

Hazel Brown (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Sunday, April 2 at Hillside Home, Goodwick, Hazel formerly of Keeston. Beloved wife of the late Roy, loving mother of Christopher and Viv and a much-loved grandmother of Jess and Becky.

Funeral service on Wednesday, April 19 at St Mary's Church, Roch at 2pm. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Andrew Davies (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 4, Andrew of Bryn Siriol, Fishguard (formerly of Newport). Beloved husband of Ceri, cherished father of Gary, Craig and their partners Vicky and Kelly, much loved grandfather of Josh and a dear brother of Alison, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday, April 19 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Pink ties optional. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Newport & Crymych Health Centre Fund' or 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

John Arter (St. Davids)

Died peacefully at his home on March 25, aged 90 years. John beloved husband of the late Maureen. Dearly loved father of Geraldine and the late Martin. A much-loved grandfather, relative and friend.

Funeral service Monday, April 17 at 11.30am at the W.G. Mathias Chapel of Rest, New Street, St. Davids, followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn at 1pm. Further enquiries to W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter St. Davids 01437 720537.

Lorraine John (Jameston)

The death occurred suddenly, but peacefully at home on Sunday, April 2 of Lorraine John aged 69, of Gainer Way, Jameston, Tenby. Much loved wife of Andrew. Dearly loved mum of Adrian, Victoria, and Chris. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, April 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for V.C. Gallery, Pembroke Dock c/o/ E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH or 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

Neale Williams (Haverfordwest)

Neale passed away peacefully at home on March 31 aged 82 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Friday, April 21, 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Neale for Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Beryl Sharpe (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, April 2 of Beryl Sharpe, aged 91 of Holyland Road, Pembroke. Beloved wife of Christopher. Dearly loved mum of Keith and the late Beverley and mother-in-law to Sandra. Cherished grandma of Jessica and Daniel, Timothy and Rosie. Treasured great grandma of Charlotte and Osian.

Funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday, April 19 at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for 'Tenovus' c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Richard Howard Saies

The death occurred peacefully on Tuesday, April 4 at Withybush Hospital of Richard Howard Saies aged 63 years. Loving husband of Janet.

The funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised. Kindly address enquiries to E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Pamela Richards (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 5 of Pamela Richards, aged 77, of Crickmarren Close, Pembroke. Loving wife of the late John Sidney Richards, formerly of Tenby. Dearly loved mum of Dean, Andrea and Leah. Cherished nanny of Tyler, Brooke and Willow. Much-loved cousin of Jean and Ted.

A private funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk