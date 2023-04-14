A PEMBROKESHIRE man has denied a number of child sex offences and having two knives in a supermarket car park.
Sean Golder, 54, of The Pound in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 14.
Golder denied arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child – both between March 7 and 11.
He also pleaded not guilty to attempting to meet a child after grooming on March 10.
“The person on the other end [of the conversation] says ‘I’m 14’ and ‘I’m in school’,” Judge Paul Thomas put to Golder’s barrister.
“On [the child's] profile he said that he’s 19,” said Ian Ibrahim, representing Golder. “He believed it was sexual role play.”
Golder also denied two charges of having a bladed article/knife in a public place – after allegedly having a lock knife and a hunting knife in the car park of the Morrisons store in Carmarthen.
The prosecution alleged that Golder had in his possession a sexual performance enhancing drug.
He will face trial on April 29.
