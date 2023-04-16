Dad-of-two Dave Jones from Ammanford had a stroke in 2017 at just 36 years old and has been using the Life After Stroke service provided by The Stroke Association, but there is concern that the service could be cut due to budget cuts.

Mr Jones said: “When I came out of hospital, I had double vision, my right arm and right leg didn’t work. I couldn’t speak properly.

“I got to the point of I didn’t want to be here. I actually got to the steps of ending it all.

“The support I have received from The Stroke Association has been invaluable. My co-ordinator has been a huge help to me. She is always there whenever I need her. I would never have got to where I have got without her.”

Mr Jones is part of a young men’s peer group based in Carmarthen. He continued: “We help each other through it and meet up and talk about our experience, it is a massive help to me. Without the opportunity and help to set up this group by The Stroke Association, who knows where we would all be. It has been a real saviour to many of us.”

The service has been supporting those in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area for more than a decade and provides a lifeline for stroke survivors after leaving hospital with goals for recovery, management of the condition and to become more independent.

In 2022, The Stroke Association provided care for 250 new stroke survivors across the health board region but is now facing significant budget cuts.

Katie Chappelle, The Stroke Association’s associate director Wales, said: “Hywel Dda University Health Board has been de-prioritising stroke services for years. There has been no inflation increase in our funding for over six years, resulting in a real-terms cut for stroke support services.

“Part of the service has historically been provided by Carmarthenshire Local Authority, but they have now withdrawn this money, due to changes in how they pay for community-based prevention services.

“With this support coming to an end, we want to work closely with Hywel Dda UHB to design an effective and quality service which continues to support stroke survivors and their loved ones to rebuild life after stroke.

“We urge the health board to reconsider their upcoming tender, and include the additional adequate funding needed to deliver an equal stroke recovery service across all three areas for stroke survivors in the years ahead.”

Alison Shakeshaft, director of therapies and health science at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "Ensuring our patients can access appropriate care is of paramount importance to us, including those needing support and pastoral care following a stroke.

"We are aware of a change in Carmarthenshire County Council's funding support relating to this service. However, we can confirm that the health board was already in the process of going out to tender for this stroke service. The tender will be for the whole health board area, so that people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire receive the same level of support."

Cllr. Jane Tremlett, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “There is no reduction in spend with the Stroke Association from Carmarthenshire County Council.

“Historically, Carmarthenshire County Council has contributed financially to support Hywel Dda University Health Board in funding the Stroke Association’s care provision for patients that are discharged back to the community. We understand, however, that the Health Board is re-commissioning to provide a service, across the three counties it serves, that is equal. We have worked closely with the Stroke Association and Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure our statutory focus on prevention, information, and advice is improved, whilst the Health Board develop and tender for a care provision for patients that are discharged back to the community.

“This is part of our ambitious preventative strategy to reduce dependency on statutory services by preventing our population from needing care in the first place. We understand the Stroke Association are working closely with the Health Board to develop its hospital-to-home service whilst Carmarthenshire County Council focuses its funding on the county's preventative agenda. There will be no reduction in spend from Carmarthenshire County Council in this area of work and we welcome an approach by the Health Board that we hope will ensure their funding is used equally across the population of the West Wales region.”