The application to build 15 mixed house-type homes, and associated works including a new access, at land adjoining Green Meadow, Pilot Street, St Dogmaels was recently submitted to Pembrokeshire county Council by Enzo’s Estates Ltd.

The applicant says the principle of the residential development on the site has previously been established through a previous approved outline permission in 2006, and a later reserved matters consent in 2010.

A change.org petition against the proposed development by community group Llandudoch Yfory (St Dogmaels Tomorrow) has collected nearly 1,200 signatures.

“The community of St Dogmaels is currently facing a substantial threat from a potential housing development on the field alongside Green Meadow on Pilot Street,” says Llandudoch Yfory.

It says the application shows “no intention of providing affordable homes”.

It adds: “Llandudoch Yfory (St Dogmaels Tomorrow) believes that this application is unacceptable and does not reflect the needs of the locality. Green Meadow is a precious green area which should be kept and sympathetically developed for the benefit of the village community.”

The petition also raises concerns that new properties could become second homes or holiday lets and could have “a detrimental impact on the Welsh language and culture”.

The site plans submitted for the St Dogmaels housing scheme. Picture: Geraint John Planning

Local community council St Dogmaels discussed the application yesterday, April 13, unanimously agreeing to object to it.

Concerns raised included the proposed development not meeting local housing needs, and environmental concerns including land drainage.

Councillor Vincent Wright called on the council to object, fearing it would leave a legacy of issues that would need to be addressed after any houses were built, adding: “We need to go in hard and say: ‘No, no, no’.”

He was supported by Councillor Phil Hutchings, who said it was “ridiculous” that potential environmental concerns would only be addressed after the site was built.

Cllr Fraser Coates said: “We have to object, the site is just totally unsuitable; we’ve no choice really, we have to object.”

Following an official proposal of objection by Councillor Jo Hutchings, members unanimously agreed to object.

The application, in support of the development, says the site within the settlement area, can be considered a ‘windfall’ site, which would “make an important contribution to meeting the housing supply”.

It also lists a string of points it considers suitable for approval, including being “within an inherently sustainable location within a ‘service village’,” being of the appropriate density having regard to the physical site constraints and surrounding development; and providing “for a high quality, sensitive and sustainable design, which enhances and protects the character and qualities of the adjoining conservation area and surrounding historical landscape”.

The application itself will be considered by Pembrokeshire County Council planners at a later date.