The defendants were charged with possession of cannabis and using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.

WAYNE TYDEMAN, 41, of Robert Street in Milford Haven, was caught with cannabis.

Tydeman had one gram of herbal cannabis on him in Milford Haven on January 30.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 11, and was fined £80.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge, and an order was made to destroy the cannabis.

TANYA EVANS, 44, of Acorn Drive in Johnston, Haverfordwest, was made the subject of a restraining order after appearing in court.

Evans admitted a charge of using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on November 10 last year.

She was fined £120 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

The complainant was granted a restraining order until April 10, 2024.

TERRENCE COE, 60, of Howarth Close in Milford Haven, was caught with cannabis in the town.

Coe admitted possessing the Class B drug in Milford Haven on February 19.

He was made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

Coe must also pay £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge, and an order was made to destroy the cannabis.