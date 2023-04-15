OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of spring.

Our members submitted almost 100 photos from flowers to insects, sunsets and baby animals. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lambs. Picture: Liam WoolleyLambs. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Apple blossom. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickApple blossom. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Snowdrop. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoSnowdrop. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Daffodils. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenDaffodils. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Lamb. Picture: Cathy DeaneLamb. Picture: Cathy Deane

Western Telegraph: Apple blossom. Picture: Jackie LawrenceApple blossom. Picture: Jackie Lawrence

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.