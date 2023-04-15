We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of spring.

Our members submitted almost 100 photos from flowers to insects, sunsets and baby animals. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Lambs. Picture: Liam Woolley

Apple blossom. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Snowdrop. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Daffodils. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Lamb. Picture: Cathy Deane

Apple blossom. Picture: Jackie Lawrence

