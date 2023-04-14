A SINGLE car collision is the cause of the closure of part of the A40 westbound earlier this afternoon.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to just outside St Clears around 1.45pm on Friday, April 14.
The road was closed as officers attended the single-car crash and after the car was recovered, the road was re-opened around 3pm.
The full statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read: "Officers attended a collision on the A40 westbound just outside St Clears following a one car collision at approximately 1.45pm.
"The car was recovered and the road cleared before 3pm."
There was also a collision between a lorry and a car close to the Cleddau Bridge shortly after the above crash.
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to the A477 Cleddau to Sentry Cross following a collision involving a car and a lorry at 2pm today. The road was clear at 3pm."
