Police from several departments searched properties in the Pembroke Dock area in relation to the thefts yesterday, Friday, April 14.

Officers confirmed that one man has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Anybody with any information that can help police in their investigations should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number DPP/0018/27/02/2023/02/C.

Police can also be contacted online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.