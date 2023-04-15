A man has been arrested on suspicion of quad bike and machinery thefts following raids in a Pembrokeshire town, police have confirmed.
Police from several departments searched properties in the Pembroke Dock area in relation to the thefts yesterday, Friday, April 14.
Officers confirmed that one man has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
Anybody with any information that can help police in their investigations should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number DPP/0018/27/02/2023/02/C.
Police can also be contacted online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article