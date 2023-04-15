Dyfed-Powys Police say that these are all incidents they have dealt with in recent weeks, and that the parents of these children often think that their child is in youth club, rather than causing trouble on the streets.

Police say that the incidents have all involved children between the ages of 11 and 16.

“These are all incidents our officers have been called to deal with in recent weeks, often while their parents think they’re at youth club,” said a police spokesperson.

“When they’ve been taken home, their parents have asked where they were and why they weren’t already at home. This is not something we can be responsible for.”

Officers are urging parents to help them to keep people safe as the weather improves and the evenings get longer by making sure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

They said that they expected young people to be out and about more as we head into summer.

“Of course, they want to enjoy some freedom after school and see their friends,” said the spokesperson.

“What we don’t want is for this to end up with children egging each other on to get into fights, to be carrying weapons, and for us to be calling you [as parents] to say they’ve been seriously injured or arrested.

“Please help us, to help you.”