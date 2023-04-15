The weekly top ten is compiled by the Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch, and comes via group member John Durham.

The list comes in a week when, according to the RAC, the average price of unleaded petrol is 146.83p a litre and a litre of diesel costs 161.45p on average.

The Pembrokeshire top ten is as follows:

Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.9p: Tesco Milford Haven.

No. 2 - 137.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

No. 3 - 137.9p: Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

No. 4 - 139.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest.

No. 5 - 140.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford.

No. 6 - 141.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest.

No. 7 - 142.9p: Robeston Wathen; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke.

No. 8 - 143.9p: Crymych; Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Letterston; Square and Compass.

No. 9 - 144.9p: Texaco, Withybush.

No. 10 - 145.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Glandy Cross nr. Clunderwen; Eglwyswrw .

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 143.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby.

No. 2 - 149.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty.

No. 3 - 151.9p: Crymych.

No. 4 - 152.9p: Robeston Wathen; Eglwyswrw.

No. 5 - 153.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford.

No. 6 - 153.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven.

No. 7 - 154.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

No. 8 - 154.9p: Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

No. 9 - 155.9p: Glandy Cross, near Clunderwen; FairWays, Tenby; Lamphey; Murco, Maenclochog.

No. 10 - 156.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Pentlepoir The Old Pump; Murco Pentlepoir Services.