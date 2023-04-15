Welsh Water- Dwr Cymru has said that a burst main in Haverfordwest is decreasing water supply to the area.

Householders may experience low pressure, or no water supply at all, until the problem is fixed.

The burst main is affecting properties in the west of Merlin’s Hill including Portfield, Foley Way, Furzy Park, Hawthorne Rise and City Road.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm this afternoon, Saturday April 15.

Welsh Water has said it will supply bottled water to customers signed up to its Priority Service, including the elderly and disabled and parents with babies.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused by the leak.