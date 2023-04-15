Bryan Evans of Angle Road, Monkton, assaulted the woman on October 8 last year and again on March 19 this year.

During the March incident he also damaged a mobile phone and handbag belonging to the woman.

Evans, 31, also admitted breaching his bail conditions on March 26 this year, just six days after they had been imposed by magistrates, by being at an address in Milford Haven he was prohibited from visiting and being in the presence of the woman he had assaulted.

Evans had admitted all four charges at earlier hearings and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 12.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation s well as costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

He was also given a community order consisting of 200 hours of unpaid work and a 20 day rehabilitation requirement.

Magistrates took Evans’ guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and allowed him to pay off the total of £349 owed to the court in instalments of £50.