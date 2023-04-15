Belle Curran lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old while she was on the waiting for a double lung transplant.

Mini Team Belle consists of Belle’s friends Lily, Lillie, Grace and Gwenna who are raising money for Belle’s Story Charity.

The charity was set up in Belle’s memory to continue the work done by Belle, her friends and family, to support children with life-limiting illnesses and their families and to promote the importance of organ donation.

Mini Team Belle is holding an Easter Bingo tomorrow at Wolfscastle Country Hotel to raise money for the charity.

Doors open at 3pm with eyes down at 3.30pm. Bingo books containing six sets of games cost £10 on the door.

There will be heaps of Easter eggs to be won, an Easter raffle and free tea, coffee or squash for all players.

This popular annual event often sells out. To book seats call 01437 741 225.

Mini Team Belle are no strangers to fundraising, they have organised successful Easter Bingo events before as well as a sponsored abseil.

The girls, all Year 9 pupils at Haverfordwest High, are holding this event as part of their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.