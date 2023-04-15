Rhys Vaughan, 24, of Hottipass Street, Fishguard is charged with assaulting another man in Puncheston on April 3 last year, causing him actual bodily harm.

Vaughan stands jointly charged with Luke Jackson, 24, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard.

Both Vaughan and Jackson appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 12, and indicated that they would plead guilty to the assault.

Both men were released on unconditional bail. They will be sentenced later this month after reports are prepared by the probation service.