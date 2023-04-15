Bowen, 25, from Little Newcastle - son of horse racing trainer Peter Bowen - was hoping to steer the Irish-bred racehorse to back-to-back victories after the then seven year-old's thrilling victory in 2022.

Corach Rambler won the 2023 Grand National after the start was delayed by protesters getting on to the track. The 8-1 favourite was ridden by Derek Fox for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, six years after they teamed up to win with One For Arthur.

Vanillier was second, Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year's winner Noble Yeats fourth.

Meanwhile Sean Bowen's dad Peter sent out Francky Du Berlais from his Pembrokehsire stables, and at odds of 125-1 the 10 year-old completed the famous race safely in 16th position, with jockey Ben Jones.

This year, 17 of the 39 runners completed the world famous race.

Noble Yeats was still a novice when he upset the odds to win the 2022 Grand National last year as a 50-1 outsider, giving amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale farewell in his final ride, and Irish trainer Emmet Mullins new-found fame.

The now eight-year-old racehorse went on to finish fourth in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup under new rider Sean Bowen - in doing so he proved that he’s a really good stayer, and at early odds of 8-1 was among the favourites for this year's Grand National.

"It's massively exciting, if that sort of ride doesn't get you excited, nothing will," said Bowen, who currently sits second in the 2023 Jump Jockey Championship.

"It’s a race that is like no other. It’s longer than any other, different fences, track and there’s just a huge buzz about it. It’s the most famous race in the world!

"Noble Yeats came here to defend his crown and he’s obviously carrying 19lbs more than last year. However, last year he would never have been in the Gold Cup and this year he finished fourth, so he has definitely improved.

"You don’t see many win this race twice in a row, although Tiger Roll proved it’s possible in recent times. You always need luck in the Grand National with 40 horses going to post.

"I grew up, as many have, with the Grand National being the race. That hasn’t changed and there’s still such magic around the race and the whole world is watching."

This was the eighth Grand National for Welsh Horse Racing's 2022 Jockey of the Year, having completed five. Bowen also has the experience of fifteen rides over the national fences, in which he has picked up three wins.

This year's Grand National race could hardly have gone smoother for Corach Rambler as he cruised into contention, rounding the home turn and taking aim at long-time leader Mister Coffey – bidding to provide multiple champion trainer Nicky Henderson with an elusive first National success.

Corach Rambler never looked in real danger of being caught after jumping into the lead over the last fence, while Vanillier came from a long way back to finish closest - beaten by just over two lengths when passing the famous winning post.

The race had been delayed by 14 minutes after animal rights activists went on to the track. Police have confirmed that there were 118 people arrested.

One horse, Hill Sixteen died after falling at the first fence - the third horse fatality at the three-day meeting - with the 10-year-old, ridden by Ryan Mania, suffering an "unrecoverable injury", according to the Jockey Club.