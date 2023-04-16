Sarah Jones,33, is charged with ‘aiding and abetting’ another woman, Leah Forward, to drive her Ford Fiesta at Tenby’s Upper Frog Street by ‘knowing that the defendant did not hold a licence and allowing her to drive’.

She is also accused of allowing Leah Forward to use the Ford Fiesta on Upper Frog Street when there was not adequate insurance in place.

Both offences are alleged to have happened at 5.37pm on July 29 last year.

Jones of Severn View, Garndiffaith, Pontypool has denied both charges.

The case was heard by magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, April 12.

Magistrates adjourned the trial until June so that all witnesses will be available, at the request of the prosecution.