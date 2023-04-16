Shy Betty needs someone that is understanding, patient and loving. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Betty the three-year-old American bully is described as ‘a diamond’ who is kind but very shy.

“Given time Betty has settled with us but really needs a home to call her own and settle and to trust one person or family,” said a spokesperson for Greenacres.

Betty needs someone that is understanding, patient and loving.

“When you meet Betty you can see she really is sweet and gentle, but just is not sure of the world,” said the spokesperson. “She really needs that special someone to increase her confidence with time and love.”

Betty is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Greenacres Animal Rescue is looking for a home for Parsnip the abandoned lurcher. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Parsnip is a young, approximately 18 month lurcher. Sadly like many of this breed he was left abandoned and not claimed by an owner.

Parsnip is described as a quiet, kind and sweet lad, he loves people and other dogs, he happily shares space with his canine friends and loves to go out for walks, unless it’s raining! He isn't a fan of the rain.

Parsnip is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Greenacres Animal Rescue says Princess the Persian is sweet, confident and friendly. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Princess is a very pretty five-year-old Persian, described as a sweet, confident and friendly girl.

Any home offered for Princess would have to understand the grooming requirements of this breed. Princess has lived with other cats before.

Princess is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Sabu the Maine coon cross is a playful happy chap. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Sabu is a one-year-old Maine Coon cross. Sabu has settled in at Greenacres wonderfully and, although a little sensitive to start, is now a playful happy chap.

Sabu has previously lived as a housecat so would be perfect for someone who was looking for that.

Sabu is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.