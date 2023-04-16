The crown court is a higher tier of the UK judicial system than the magistrates court, it tends to deal with more serious crimes and has the power to hand down more stringent sentences.

Martin Pancott, 40, of no fixed abode, was charged with sexually touching another man without his consent in Pembroke on July 2, 2021.

He was due to stand trial on Tuesday, April 11, but changed his plea to guilty at the eleventh hour.

Pancott, previously of Coleraine in Northern Ireland, will be sentenced next month following the completion of a pre-sentence report.

Sean Golder, 54, of The Pound in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 14.

Golder denied arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child – both between March 7 and 11.

He also entered not guilty pleas to attempting to meet a child after grooming on March 10 and two charges of having a bladed article/knife in a public place, namely Morrisons car park.

His trial will take place later this month.

Paul Godbold, 37, of Spring Grove in Haverfordwest, was given a ten-month suspended prison sentence after images described by the judge as ‘stomach churning’ were found on his phone.

The items found included images of children ‘as young as five or six’ being sexually abused by adults.

There were also two extreme pornographic videos, which involved bestiality between adult women and animals.

Godbold must also complete the Horizon Programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as 160 hours of unpaid work.

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

We will continue to bring you cases from Swansea Crown Court next week, keep checking westerntelegraph.co.uk to keep up to date.