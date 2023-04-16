The path that leads from Milford Waterfront to Wards Yard, which begins just before Ty Hotel , continuing parallel to the coast past Foam and the Watergarden, has been closed by Port of Milford Haven.

The port says it has no alternative but to close the footpath for safety following a landslide from the bank above onto the path.

The port is working with Pembrokeshire County Council to find a way to make the area safe and will update residents on progress.

“Due to a landslide from above onto the path between Milford Waterfront and Wards Yard, we have had no alternative but to close the path for safety,” said a spokesperson for the port.

“We are collaborating with Pembrokeshire County Council to assess and resolve the situation and will provide updates in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but stakeholder safety is our priority.”