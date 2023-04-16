Kristopher Soroko, 40, initially denied causing criminal damage on the A477 Llanteg to Kilgetty road, in that he intentionally damaged a wing mirror of a female driver he was passing.

However, on the day that his trial was due to start, a year to the day that the offence took place, he changed his plea to guilty.

At an earlier hearing magistrates were told that a female driver was travelling on the A477 Llanteg to Kilgetty road on March 27 last year.

The court heard that the driver could see a number of motorbikes coming up behind her as she overtook a car and then pulled back into her lane.

Some of the motorbike riders reportedly made hand gestures at her before Soroko, of Rectory Close, Sarn, damaged her wing mirror while driving past her vehicle.

Magistrates fined Soroko £1,000 and ordered him to pay £711.68 compensation.

He must also pay £350 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

Soroko’s guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates when sentencing. He must pay the total of £2,161 in £100 instalments starting on April 27.

A further charge of driving without insurance was withdrawn.