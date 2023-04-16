The nationwide trial of the new UK Emergency Alert service will take place at 3pm on Sunday, April 23.

Emergency Alerts is a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.

In an emergency, your mobile phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.

During the alert mobile phones or tablets may make a loud siren-like sound, even if set on silent and vibrate. Some phones will read out the alert.

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

The government does not need to know your phone number or location to send you an alert and you do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

After the Sunday test phone users can then swipe or click the message before using their phone as normal.

In Wales the message will be in both Welsh and English and will read:

“Prawf ar Rybuddion Argyfwng yw hwn, sef gwasanaeth newydd gan lywodraeth y DU a fydd yn eich rhybuddio pan fydd argyfwng sy'n berygl i fywyd gerllaw.

“Mewn argyfwng go iawn, dilynwch y cyfarwyddiadau yn y rhybudd i'ch cadw chi ac eraill yn ddiogel.

“Ewch i gov.uk/alerts i gael rhagor o wybodaeth.

“Prawf yw hwn Does dim angen i chi wneud dim.

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan and people may receive an alert for incidents such as fires, extreme weather and severe flooding.

Emergency alerts will only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.

For more information visit gov.uk/alerts