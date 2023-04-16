Fishguard and District Round Table’s ever popular Soapbox Derby will see carts of all shapes and sizes taking to the streets in a bid to take pole position.

There are trophies, sponsored by A&E Nichols, to be had for first, second and places as well as best design and derby disaster.

A wacky racer from last year's Fishguard Soapbox derby. (Image: Fishguard and District Round Table’)

The derby will take place on May 27, the start of the late Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The race returns to its original route down the side of Lota Park at Rope Walk, Fishguard.

Last year a new route at Fishguard Leisure Centre was trialled but the organisers have decided to return to the roots of the original route.

The races run from 12pm to 5pm. There will also be plenty of family fun in the park including a fair, stalls, a bouncy castle, food and refreshments.

Entry for spectators is free.

A colourful cart and groovy helmet at last year's event. (Image: Fishguard and District Round Table)

The event has grown in popularity over the years and now sees carts of all shapes and sizes entering from all over the county, with even a penny farthing bicycle braving it one year.

Cart creators are reminded that brakes have to be to the wheel or axel, no ground brakes are allowed, and steering must be direct with no slack.

Helmets must be worn by all racers but they can be as colourful and creative as your imagination allows.

Why you need to wear a helmet. (Image: Fishguard and District Round Table)

Registration for the event is now open via the link above or via the Fishguard Soapbox Derby Facebook page.

Potential stall holders are also encouraged to get in touch.

Last year’s winners are asked to return their trophies to A&E Nichols in Fishguard but are encouraged to enter this year’s event to try and win them back.