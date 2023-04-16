Police said that formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Jai Holroyd have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

“HM Coroner has also been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained."

Angle lifeboat, police and an ambulance were called to Pembroke port at 11am today. The ambulance did not reach the scene as it was stood down by officers.

A CCTV image and a family picture of of Jai Holroyd, who has been missing for three weeks. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police (left) and Liz Brown (right))

Jai Holroyd, 40, was reported missing on Monday, March 20, and was last seen in his silver Honda Civic in the area around Hobbs Point.

An extensive search of the area was carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police’s specialist search team and a police search adviser, a marine unit, specialist sonar, drones, a dog unit, as well as South Wales Police’s dive team, a helicopter and the coastguard.

But on Thursday, March 30, the police announced the search was being scaled back.

Mr Holroyd’s fiancée, Liz Brown, said he got home from work at around 7pm on Sunday, March 19, and went out for a drive around 11pm.

“You could see things were getting to him a little bit,” she said.

“I decided to go to bed at about 11pm. He said he had to go for a drive. Because he was so calm I wasn’t worried.

“I said to him ‘I love you. Don’t do anything stupid’. He said ‘I love you’ back.

“I went to sleep expecting him to be next to me when I woke up.”