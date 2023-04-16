If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Delta-Dawn, 10 months old, female, German Shepherd. Delta-Dawn arrived at the rescue extremely underweight, malnourished and terrified of human touch. She arrived with her sisters aged at nine months old but were so malnourished and had no muscle mass that they looked as if they were three months old. Now Delta is learning that humans can can be kind and she has progressed massively since arriving. She’s already learned how to walk on a harness and walks beautifully and even has the confidence to walk on her own. She will approach you in the kennel for a sniff and will come close to you when you have treats. She’s an energetic little girl who loves playing with her sisters and is a pleasure to be around. Delta needs an understanding and calm adult only home with experience with GSDs that can help her come out of her shell and give her the life she has missed out on for so long.

Norman, four years old, male, Golden Retriever. Norman is the most affectionate cuddly boy that loves going on walks, having cuddles and napping. He is such a gorgeous boy that can be such a perfect gentleman. Norman knows how to sit and give paw, he loves belly rubs and gets along well with other dogs. Norman has some resource guarding issues which we are working on here but he will need an adult only home with experience in this to ensure Norman is in the best hands possible where he can flourish.

Heidi, eight years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Heidi is an absolute sweetheart that loves a gentle fuss and can wag her tail all day long. She has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. Heidi walks well on a lead and loves to have an explore. Heidi loves her kennel friends and will snuggle up with them so she will need a home with at least one other resident dog to help her get settled into home life. Heidi is waiting for her perfect retirement home where she can have lots of cuddles, sleep on a warm cosy bed and go out to explore.

Barney, 10 months old, male, Bernese Mountain Dog cross Poodle, In foster in Cheshire. Barney is the most affectionate energetic sweet boy that would love an active home with another playful resident dog. He gets along well with all dogs, in his foster home he plays rough and tumble with the young dogs and then gently teases the older dogs. Barney loves to run around, play with toys and get lots of fuss. He is still only young and can get distracted at times but is learning well and is so clever. Barney is such a happy boy and deserves to be someone’s whole world as soon as possible.

Blue, three years old, male, Weimaraner. Blue is the most perfect boy who everyone falls in love. He is a favourite among the volunteers who take the dogs out walking and he is happy meeting new people now. Blue can live with larger female resident dogs or can be an only dog in the right home. Blue loves toys, playing in the yard, going for walks, his dinner time and snoozing in his bed especially if someone is giving him a cuddle. Blue would love an active home and cannot wait to be a part of your family!