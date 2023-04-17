Neville Bowen, of Neath, served as a Navy gunner attached to merchant vessels which sailed across the Atlantic bringing crucial supplies to the UK. It was a very dangerous role as the convoys were targeted by German submarines and aircraft.

Neville was joined on his visit to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre by other service veterans. Their outing was arranged for an Age Cymru Dyfed project.

Neville is one of the Welsh ex-servicemen whose memories are being recorded through the project and archived at the National Library of Wales.

One of the visiting group, Owen Dobson, is a project Veterans’ Welfare Officer who often meets up with Neville.

Neville and friends are planning a return visit in May for an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic Campaign.