Memories of wartime service protecting Atlantic convoys were rekindled for a 100-year-old Royal Navy veteran on a special visit to Pembrokeshire.
Neville Bowen, of Neath, served as a Navy gunner attached to merchant vessels which sailed across the Atlantic bringing crucial supplies to the UK. It was a very dangerous role as the convoys were targeted by German submarines and aircraft.
Neville was joined on his visit to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre by other service veterans. Their outing was arranged for an Age Cymru Dyfed project.
Neville is one of the Welsh ex-servicemen whose memories are being recorded through the project and archived at the National Library of Wales.
One of the visiting group, Owen Dobson, is a project Veterans’ Welfare Officer who often meets up with Neville.
Neville and friends are planning a return visit in May for an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic Campaign.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here