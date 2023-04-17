On a bright but blustery Easter Monday, a record crowd of around 900 saw the runaway leaders come through for a battling win, with goals from Michael Wilcox and Dafydd Phillips.

It was Crymych, however, who edged the early exchanges, and on 14 minutes a neat, chipped cross from Emyr Lewis saw Rhodri George head home the opener beyond keeper Steffan Jones.

This spurred Ffostrasol into action and within three minutes eventual man of the match Michael Wilcox capitalised on good work by Iwan Jones to level matters from the edge of the box.

Despite both teams having their moments, clear cut chances were at a premium for the remainder of the first half - but barely a minute after the turnaround Ffostrasol had taken the lead.

A ball across the box from Carwyn Morgan fell perfectly for Dafydd Phillips to score with a well measured shot past the the sprawling Steven Evans in the Crymych goal to make it 2-1.

With a strengthening wind making passing difficult, a fiercely dipping shot hit the Crymych crossbar midway through the half, and there was to be no way back for the Preseli men.

In the end it turned out to be Ffostrasol’s day as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the club first winning the Cup on Easter Monday 1973 when beating St Dogmaels in the final.

It was Crymych's first ever appearance in the final, but their large band of supporters returned home with confidence that it will not be long before the club gets it’s name on the silverware.

After the final whistle the Cup was presented to the winning captain Iolo Thomas by Clive Thomas on behalf of the league’s long standing sponsors Thomas’s Costcutters, Aberaeron.

Ffostrasol celebrate winning the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup Final. (Image: Ffostrasol FC)

Ffostrasol, who are 13 points clear at the top of division one with five game to go, will also play the final of the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies at Llandysul on Monday, 1 May.

The league leaders, who beat Cardigan Town 2-1 in their semi-final, will take on either Llechryd or Dewi Stars, who play in their semi-final tie on Wednesday, 19 April at Lampeter.

Ffostrasol tightened their grip on the league title with a comfortable 6-1 win over St Dogmaels on Friday evening, before Crymych drew 5-5 with Bargod Rangers on Saturday.

Dion Phillips scored twice for the league leaders, along with singles from Tomos Evans, Steffan Evans, Iwan Jones and Meredydd Derbyshire, with Jordan Owens netting for the Saints.

At the weekend, two goals from Jordan Griffiths earned Cardigan Town a 2-2 draw at Dewi Stars, who had scored their goals through Rupert Geddes and Rhodri Edwards.

New Quay moved six points clear at the top of division two as goals from Dylan Morgans, Oli Edwards and Aaron McCarthy sealed a 3-2 win over Maesglas on the Cardigan 3G pitch.

Goals from Bradley Rowland, Sam Coldman, Aneirin Matthews and Joe Russetti meanwhile earned Pencader United a solid 4-0 home win over Crannog Reserves.

In the South Cards Cup, Llanboidy Reserves beat Aberporth 6-5, with goals from Lewis Thompson, Christopher Bowen, Peredur James, Ashton Arnold, Jake Holland and William Abbott.

John Midgley scored twice for Aberporth, with Mathew Storer, Michael King and James Jones also getting their names onto the packed scoresheet.