Police said that formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Jai Holroyd, who was last seen on Monday March 20 in the vicinity of Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Angle Lifeboat detailed their involvement in the incident in a post on Facebook, which stated: "Angle Lifeboat crew were paged at 11:08am today to assist with an incident at the Port of Pembroke.

"The lifeboat launched and collected a police officer from the port authority jetty, before proceeding up the Haven. Upon arriving on scene, the Y boat was deployed to assist with the incident.

"Working alongside officers from Dyfed Powys Police, Coastguard Rescue teams from Dale and St Govan’s and a full time Coastguard Senior Officer.

"The lifeboat provided assistance on scene for approximately two hours before they were released to return to station, arriving back and readied for service once again at 1:45pm.

"Our thoughts are with the casualty’s family and friends at this difficult time."

“While formal identification has not been possible, the family of missing Jai Holroyd has been informed of the development. They are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“HM Coroner has also been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained."