James Campbell, a 51-year-old convicted sex offender, had been released from prison on licence. In January this was revoked, and Campbell was wanted for return to prison.

In early February Dyfed-Powys Police said they had received intelligence that he could be in Pembrokeshire, with information suggesting the Milford Haven area.

He was described as 5ft 4in, stocky, with greying stubble, distinctive tribal tattoos and a noticeable lazy right eye.

In early February police confirmed that Campbell had been sighted in Haverfordwest town centre.

A week later officers stated that he had left the Dyfed-Powys force area.

He was still on the run earlier this month and was believed to be in Berwick-upon-Tweed on April 7. The police appeal as to his whereabouts and the hunt for this serious sex offender continued.

A day later police confirmed that he had been located and detained and thanked the public for their help in the search.

“Police have located 51-year-old James Campbell, who was wanted on recall to prison,” said Devon& Cornwall Police.

“This follows a photo appeal, issued by the force on 2 February. Officers would like to thank the public for their support.”