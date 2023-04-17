Coroner’s officer PC Carrie Sheridan told the inquest today, Monday, April 17, that 53-year-old Roger Scott King injected cocaine at his home near Haverfordwest on October 27 last year.

He appeared agitated and incoherent and then collapsed, having suffered multiple organ failure.

His family administered CPR until an ambulance crew arrived and Mr King was taken to Withybush Hospital.

In A&E he was given medication to reverse the effects of the drug. He was then transferred to Withybush’s intensive care unit where he remained unconscious.

On October 30 a CT scan was carried out which gave a poor prognosis. His family agreed with medical staff to withdraw treatment.

Mr King died later that day.

Post-mortem toxicology tests revealed there were sufficient levels of cocaine to cause death in Mr King’s blood. The cause of death was given as acute cocaine toxicity.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, stated: “Mr King injected a potentially fatal dose of cocaine at his home address and died from acute cocaine toxicity.”

He recorded a conclusion of drug related death.