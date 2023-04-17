Jake Smith had fired the league leaders in front after half an hour following a Dan James corner, although the Swifts soon levelled when Daniel Davies crossed for Ben Steele to fire home.

Goodwick regained the lead before the half-time interval when Will Haworth converted after a corner was flicked on by James Bryan, although Swifts refused to throw in the towel in the second half.

The hosts were left to rue a missed penalty when Kyle Marsh denied Steele from the spot, and with five minutes to Rhys Jones selaed the points - and the title - with a superb free kick into the top corner.

Finishing their league campaign with 20 wins and a draw from 22 league matches, Chris O’Sullivan's side were crowned champions, with a Senior Cup Final to still come against Monkton Swifts or Kilgetty.

Last season's champions Hakin United, who are 10 points adrift with three games to go, remain in runners-up spot after their emphatic 7-0 win over St Clears, having led 4-0 at the interval.

A brace from Justin ‘Skinny’ Harding, including a penalty, along with goals by Jack Britton and Shane Walsh put them in control, before further goals from Walsh, Adam John and Jake Merry sealed the win.

Max Bowman-Davies struck a last gasp penalty to earn Neyland a 2-2 draw at Kilgetty, after the hosts had taken the lead in the 83rd minute when substitute Rhys Hewson found the back of Patrick Hannon’s net.

In the first half, the visitors had taken the lead when Aidan Rees converted from the penalty spot, but Kilgetty equalised through Kyran Lewis in what proved to be a closely-fought encounter.

Pennar Robins beat Carew 5-1, with first half goals from Liam Williams, Craig Asparassa and Conner Willis. Adam Muskett pulled one back, before further goals from Willis and Williams sealed the win for the home side.