Unconverted tries by half back Dylan Phillips, hooker Lee Griffiths and flanker Llyr Davies saw the Preseli men power into a 15-0 interval lead, before adding four more tries in a dominant second half performance.

Centre Gethin Gibby, second row Rhys ‘Beaky’ Davies, centre Tomos Phillips and winger Ned Bennett added their names to the scoresheet, with three of them converted by full back Adam Phillips.

Newcastle Emlyn remain level on points with their local rivals after their 34-16 home win over Gowerton, although they found themselves trailing 5-6 at the interval with Dean James scoring a try,

Emlyn stepped up in the second half and tries from Mike Jones, with a brace, Dean James, Andrew Owens and Emrys Davies sealed the win, along with a penalty and three conversions from Shaun Leonard.

Llangennech also remain in title contention after their 48-7 win over Gorseinon, whilst in the other Division One matches Aberystwyth beat Yr Hendy 33-22, and Llanelli Wanderers beat Penclawdd 53-38.

In Division Two West, Fishguard and Goodwick were unable to overcome losing influential skipper Chris Shousha after only ten minutes with a knee injury as they were beaten 33-14 at Burry Port.

After early home tries from Jack Daniels and Lewis Eller, both converted by Daniels, Liam Wilkes responded with a Fishguard try, converted by centre James Griffiths.

A second half score by Sion Colella was also converted by Griffiths, but Burry Port added other tries by Will Thomas and Daniel, as they picked up a bonus point.

Tenby United moved into second spot on the table as they notched a 36-12 win at Ponyberem, with prop Dan Allen crashing over to score his first try for the club in over 100 appearances.

Tries from Allen, No 8 Jake Roberts, and Luke Waygood, all converted by No 10 Lloyd Thomas opened up a 21-0 lead, and further tries from Jack Broadhurst and Max Brindley sealed the win, with Thomas adding the extras.

Milford Haven beat Loughor 31-29, with tries from Dean McSparron, who went over for a brace, Zac France-Miller and Ieuan Davies, along with four conversions and a penalty from James Trueman.

In Division Three West A, Cardigan went down 33-7 at high-flying St Clears, who scored all their points in the first half, before Cardigan replied with a good try by inside centre Jac Davies, converted by No 10 Llyr Jones.

The home tries were scored by wingers Jon Gosling and Liam Rogers, centre Rhodri Jones, scrum half and skipper Jac Howells, plus second row Tom Williams, with centre Dan Griffiths landing four out of five conversions.

St Davids won 33-7 at Pembroke Dock Quins, with tries from Zac Morgan, Tommy Reynolds, Nathan Foster, James Goldsmith and Bob Froy, with Adam Phillips slotting four conversions.

Neyland lost 31-0 at Laugharne, who scored through Thomas Thomas, with a brace, Tomas Davies, Rhys Evans and Tom Jameson, who also successfully converted three of their tries.

Results: Saturday, 15 April

Division One West: Aberystwyth 33 Yr Hendy 22; Crymych 41 Whitland 0; Felinfoel P Pembroke P; Gorseinon 7 Llangennech 48; Newcastle Emlyn 34Gowerton 16; Penclawdd 38 Llanelli Wanderers 53.

Division Two West: Burry Port 33 Fishguard 14; Milford Haven 31 Loughor 29; Nantgaredig 20 Carmarthen Athletic 27; Pontarddulais 44 Mumbles 23; Pontyberem 12 Tenby United 36; Tycroes 31 Kidwelly 9.

Division Three West A: Haverfordwest P Tregaron P; Lampeter Town 25 Aberaeron 21; Llangwm 25 Llanybydder 19; Neyland 0 Laugharne 31; Pembroke Dock Quins 7 St Davids 33; St Clears 33 Cardigan 7.