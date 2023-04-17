Lloyd Jenkins, 33, of The Ponds, Hundleton, had denied three charges – one for arson, one for battery and one for criminal damage – and was found guilty by a jury at Swansea Crown Court on March 13 after a two-day trial.

He had been on a night out with his now ex-partner at Milford Haven’s Circles nightclub and had an argument.

They both headed home separately to the house they shared. When Jenkins arrived home he asked to use his partner’s mobile phone to call his brother. She asked him to stay, saying they could sort things out in the morning.

At this point Jenkins lost his temper and started to take things from the wall, including a canvas photograph, which he threw at the complainant, hitting her in the face.

She heard a noise coming from another room which sounded like glass smashing and fled to a neighbour’s home.

Around half an hour later, after hearing shouting and glass smashing, the fire alarm went off in the property. He had set off fires in three different locations in the flat – which still had the victim’s dogs inside.

Today – April 17 – Jenkins was sentenced by Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards at Swansea Crown Court.

Prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton told the court of the victim’s impact statement in that she and her children had been made homeless and had lived in two different properties and how it had affected her children and caused her to have a panic attack when the smoke alarm went off.

Mr Tarrant, defending, told the court that his defendant was a father-of-four, including a child with the victim and that he is partially financially responsible for his children.

Judge Richards said that it was reckless behaviour as although there was minimal danger to life of the others in the block of flats, he would not have known that.

She sentenced Jenkins to four years in prison for arson and three months in prison for battery to run concurrently.