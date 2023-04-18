Barry Wagner, 51, was from Sunderland, but had moved to Pembroke Dock to work as a cable puller.

Last August his son was visiting to help care for him.

The inquest heard that Mr Wagner claimed that he had been burgled the night before he died and had rung the police asking for a crime number so that he could replace his medication.

His voice was slurred while he was on the phone and his son was not sure that a burglary had taken place.

Mr Wagner’s son got up the next morning and saw that his father was asleep on the sofa. He went out to walk the dog and go to the shops. When he returned his dad was in the same position and seemed to be asleep.

A friend of his father then rang and his son told him that Mr Wagner looked yellow. The friend told him to ring for an ambulance.

Mr Wagner’s son attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but unfortunately his father could not be saved.

A post-mortem by Dr Petya Nadiva gave cardio-respiratory depression and combined drug intoxication as the cause of death.

Toxicology showed that there was a potentially lethal amount of morphine in Mr Wagner’s system and his death occurred shortly after its use.

There were two other drugs present in therapeutic levels which would have increased the effect of the morphine.

Assistant coroner Gareth Lewis concluded: “During August 17 2022 Mr Wagner ingested a potentially fatal dose of morphine combined with a therapeutic dose of other medication, this has caused cardio- respiratory depression which has led to his death.

He recorded a conclusion of a drug related death.