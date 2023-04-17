The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer is to make her first visit to Pembrokeshire for more than 30 years.
The 1947-built Waverley was once a regular visitor to Tenby and beyond, offering day excursions across the Bristol Channel.
In the last 20 years, the much-loved vessel has undergone a £7m heritage rebuild, and she is set to embark on a packed timetable operating from 50 ports and piers around the UK coast this year.
As part of her largest-ever Bristol Channel schedule for over a decade, The Waverley will be in Pembrokeshire for two days – Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18 -when she will be sailing on coastal and island cruises from both Tenby (Saturday) and Milford Haven (Sunday).
For more information, and how to book, see waverleyexcursions.co.uk
