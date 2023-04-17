Carew Wesley Warm Hub was set up by the Carew Wesley Methodist Chapel Ladies Fellowship and members of the congregation.

A dedicated space was created in the hall adjacent to the chapel and volunteers from Carew Wesley, Pisgah Baptist and St Mary’s, Carew Cheriton hosted each session.

The priorities of the project were to address loneliness over the winter months, provide a welcoming community space and improve mental and physical health and wellbeing.

After a slow start in November, the Monday afternoon Warm Hub sessions soon reached an average attendance of 25 to 30 local residents.

Most were elderly and many lived alone, although ages ranged from young children with their grandparents during the school holidays to two gentlemen in their nineties.

Warm Hub volunteer Deric Brock said: “In addition to meeting up for a cup of tea and a chat, activities where arranged that included card making and craft sessions, games, artificial flower making, seated gentle exercises and a hand massage session.

Enjoying sausage and chips at the Carew Wesley Warm Hub. (Image: .)

"Once a month, a light lunch was laid on and we were pleased to be able to support the village shop and the pub, both adjacent to the hall, for the supply of provisions.

“The project has been very well received by all who attended with lots of encouraging comments, with a typical example being 'I have not been so lonely this winter – spending some time with nice company'."

The Carew Wesley Warm Hub was made possible because of a grant from the Supporting Community Action Fund - which is managed by PAVS and supported by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government - and it is hoped that further funding can be obtained for the project to start up again next winter.