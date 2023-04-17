A tractor run at Glynarthen held in memory of Ann 'Felin' Jones saw just under 50 tractors take to the road in aid of Cancer Research Wales.
The route took in Penbryn, where a halt for some 30 minutes was had, much to the delight of the tourists visiting the hidden Welsh beach, as the tractor drivers enjoyed an ice cream from the Plump Tart.
The convoy of tractors then made their way past Tresaith and through Aberporth and back onto the main Cardigan road.
The second half of the route featured back roads around Tan y Groes, before the finish at the Cafe Emlyn for a well earned meal.
