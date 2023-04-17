The route took in Penbryn, where a halt for some 30 minutes was had, much to the delight of the tourists visiting the hidden Welsh beach, as the tractor drivers enjoyed an ice cream from the Plump Tart.

The convoy of tractors then made their way past Tresaith and through Aberporth and back onto the main Cardigan road.

The second half of the route featured back roads around Tan y Groes, before the finish at the Cafe Emlyn for a well earned meal.

Dai Penffos leaves Glynarthen on his Ford 7000 (Image: Gareth Jones Photography)

Keith Eveden from Llandusul on his Dexta (Image: Gary Jones Photography)

A little grey Fergie heads out from the start at Glynarthen (Image: Gary Jones Photography)

Neil Davies heads through Aberporth on his International (Image: Gary Jones Photography)

A lovely MF 135 (Image: Gary Jones Photography)

The tractors at Penbryn rest for a 30 unites break (Image: Gary Jones Photography)

Some of the drivers visited the Plwmp Tart for some ice cream at Penbryn (Image: Gary Jones Photography)