Jack Morgan, 27, of Llanion Cottages, Pembroke Dock, admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

He admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker for incidents on April 9 at Cleddau Bridge. One of the charges related to a paramedic and the remaining two related to two police officers.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 26.