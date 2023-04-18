A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been remanded in custody for assault charges.
Jack Morgan, 27, of Llanion Cottages, Pembroke Dock, admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.
He admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker for incidents on April 9 at Cleddau Bridge. One of the charges related to a paramedic and the remaining two related to two police officers.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 26.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here