Jacob Ghanash, 30, of, Seabank Road, Fleetwood, was charged with sexual assault at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

He was charged with the offence which is said to have been committed in Milford Haven on November 23 when he is alleged to have touched a woman in a sexual nature without consent.

No plea was entered and he has been granted conditional bail. He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 12.