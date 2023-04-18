Ashley Morris Medlicott, 31, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted two charges at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 5.

He admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention with the offence being on July 25, he rode a Suzuki motorcycle on the M4 westbound between Junction 36 and 37 without due care and attention.

He was caught doing 133mph on the road, which has a limit of 70mph.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £300 costs.

He received no separate penalty for the speeding offence.