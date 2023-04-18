A MOTORBIKE rider caught doing almost over 130mph on the M4 has been banned from the roads.
Ashley Morris Medlicott, 31, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted two charges at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 5.
He admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention with the offence being on July 25, he rode a Suzuki motorcycle on the M4 westbound between Junction 36 and 37 without due care and attention.
He was caught doing 133mph on the road, which has a limit of 70mph.
He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £300 costs.
He received no separate penalty for the speeding offence.
