Brother and sister Amy and Jake Thompson became the first brother and sister crew members at Fishguard lifeboat station to take to sea on the same rescue.

It was also it volunteer crew member Amy's first all-weather lifeboat shout.

Coincidentally the call came on International Sibling Day, a day which celebrated the relationship between brothers and sisters.

Fishguard’s all-weather lifeboat Blue Peter VII launched shortly after 5.53am on April 10 in response to the activation of an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) 18 miles off of the coast of Strumble Head.

Following a joint search with a coastguard helicopter, no evidence of any people or vessels in distress were located and the lifeboat and helicopter were stood down.

The lifeboat returned to the station and was made ready again for service at 10.30am.

This was the third time in just over a week that Fishguard lifeboat had launched after crew also responded on April 3 to a report of a kayaker struggling outside of the North breakwater at Goodwick, deemed to have been a false alarm with good intent, and a callout to seasick sailors on April 2.

“It was a particularly busy week for our crew who have been presented with three very different scenarios,” said Fishguard RNLI’s Cedwyn Rogers.

“It highlights the importance of training which could not be achieved without the generosity of our supporters.

“We would like to take the opportunity to remind water users to make sure they have appropriate safety equipment for their activity, and to carry a mobile phone or VHF radio within easy reach.

“Anyone who needs assistance or sees someone they believe to be in distress should always dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”