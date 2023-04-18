Popty Ping Productions and Span Arts is presenting Bipolar Me and a Welsh language version Bipolar Fi at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard on April 21, 22 and 23.

The play by actor, mental health advocate and critically-acclaimed writer Ceri Ashe has had a sell-out four star run in London.

Bipolar Me by Ceri Ashe is playing at Theatr Gwaun this week. (Image: Popty Ping Productions)

It is billed as a ‘punchy, enlightening and moving show that takes you on a roller coaster of emotions from the highs of a festival, to the depths of depression and suicide, while shining a light on a still much stigmatised subject’.

Lauded by critics after its London run Bipolar Me was praised as a ‘necessary and inspirational production that’s as urgent as it is moving’.

While London Theatr1.com said it was: “Recommended for anyone who loves a gritty, naturalist and thought provoking drama.”

The Welsh language version Bipolar Fi was commissioned by the National Eisteddfod last year, and Ceri is delighted to present both versions of her play at Theatr Gwaun.

“I hope Bipolar Me and Welsh language Bipolar Fi will get people in Pembrokeshire talking about mental health, and help lessen the stigma around mental health conditions,” said Ceri.

Bipolar Me has been praised as a ‘necessary and inspirational production that’s as urgent as it is moving’. (Image: Popty Ping Productions)

“I’m delighted to use my skills as an actor and writer to shine a light on such a pressing and important issue.”

‘Bipolar Fi’ is on Friday 21st April, 7,30pm and Saturday 22nd April, 2pm ‘Bipolar Me’ is on Saturday 22nd April, 7.30pm and Sunday 23rd April, 7.30pm Tickets are now available from Theatr Gwaun.

Tickets are £10 / £8 concession.

Booking in advance is recommended. Call Theatr Gwaun on 01348 873421 or book online at www.theatrgwaun.com.

The productions have been funded and made possible by Arts Council Wales