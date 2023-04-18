Maisie Maisie Millichip, from Fishguard Sea Cadets, has been selected as First Sea Lord Cadet, representing the whole of the south west area for Sea Cadets.

This is an important and demanding role working with the First Sea Lord and the Admiralty and representing the Sea Cadet Voice.

The First Sea Lord is usually the highest ranking and most senior admiral to serve in the British Armed Forces and the The First Sea Lord's Cadets are regarded as some of the very best cadets from their respective organisations.

“This is a huge honour for a Fishguard cadet and a first for Fishguard Sea Cadets,” said Commanding Officer, Chris Peake.

Maisie is Fishguard Sea Cadet’s Leading Cadet and was the Lord Lieutenant’s cadet from March 2022 to March 2023. She was presented an award marking her year in office from HM Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.

During her year in office the Pembrokeshire College student attended events to Mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and then to mark the passing of her Majesty the Queen. As well as events to mark the appointment of His Majesty the King and many local events.

Petty Officer Cadet Annis Henton was chosen as one of this year’s Lord Lieutenant’s cadets. She was selected as one of four cadets carrying out the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role, after being nominated by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

Annis is described as an ‘exceptional cadet who always sets an excellent example to the younger cadets’. She hopes to join the Royal Navy as a commissioned officer.

One of the highlights of her cadet career has been taking part in the Commonwealth Games baton event in Fishguard.

Annis has been awarded with her Badge of Office for 2023/24. It is hoped Annis she will have a busy year, with the Kings Coronation and much more.

Both Cadets will have had historic years in office, something unlikely to be repeated for many years.

“Annis and Maisie are a Credit to Fishguard Sea Cadets,” said CO Peake. “They are a testament to what you can achieve with hard work and dedication.”

Anyone interested in joining Fishguard Sea Cadets should email enquiries@fishguardseacadets.co.uk