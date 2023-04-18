Lucie Macleod, 23, from Newport, Pembrokeshire, is the owner of Hair Syrup, a business founded after an accidental viral video.

Lucie was a student in university and had been looking for something that would keep her hair in good condition for a long time, having found a number of products only had the desired effect for a short period of time.

So she revisited something she had seen on holiday in Thailand.

“I had tried a lot of products from salons and shops, but none gave me the long term effects I wanted," she said.

Lucie Macleod. (Image: Hair Syrup)

“I would use them and my hair would look really nice for a day or so and then go back to normal. I wanted something to change my hair.

“When I was in Thailand, a man said about using coconut oil as a pre-wash and it made sense to me. I read about it again a few months later and decided to give it a try.”

Unfortunately at the time, Lucie was unable find an affordable pre-wash or one that fit what she was looking for, so she made her own.

“I looked at what ingredients were in a number of ones I found and then went into the local health shops and bought the base ingredients to mix them together.

“I had been using it for a while and made a TikTok video about it and it went viral.”

Lucie was surprised at this, as she had a very small number of followers on the social media platform, but the video was seen by thousands.

“It was just by chance that I made the video and it went viral," she said.

"I never had any interest in beauty aside from my own personal interests, but it feels like it was meant to be.”

With a lot of interest in the products, Lucie set up Hair Syrup, her internet-based business selling a range of pre-wash oil hair treatment products, all created by Lucie and her team.

“I now have an office, two warehouses and 16 employees," she said.

Lucie has high hopes for the future, with plans to line up a number of big name outlets to sell her products – which are already appearing on Beauty Bay and ASOS – and hopes to move to international markets.

Find out more about Hair Syrup at https://hairsyrup.co.uk/